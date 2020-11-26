Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.87 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Perspecta worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Perspecta’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

