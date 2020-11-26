PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $71,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 135.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 25.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PFN stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.