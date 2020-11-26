Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 459,845 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of People’s United Financial worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

