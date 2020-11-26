Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 203,706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Egerton Capital UK LLP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 203,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $711,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,993.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.