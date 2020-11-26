Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $204,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

AMZN stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,993.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.