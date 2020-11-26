LPL Financial LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lennar by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

