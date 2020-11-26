Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,189.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,993.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

