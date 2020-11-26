Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,434 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 697,816 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,551,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.