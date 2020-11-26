Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 155,481 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 175.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

