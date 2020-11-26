LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Life Storage worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.