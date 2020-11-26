Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 74,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

AJRD stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

