Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 953,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

