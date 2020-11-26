Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

