LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,643 Shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

