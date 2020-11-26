Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 118,180 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of TTM Technologies worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

