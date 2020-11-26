Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 204,315 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.81% of GMS worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GMS by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

