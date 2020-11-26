LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,687.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

