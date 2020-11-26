LPL Financial LLC Sells 300,763 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $41.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.72.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

