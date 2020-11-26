Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,177. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.