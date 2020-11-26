LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

