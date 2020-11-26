Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 81,119 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,119 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $110.03.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.