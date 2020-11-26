Wade G W & Inc. Has $16.53 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,993.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.