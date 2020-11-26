LPL Financial LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,230,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $265.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.57. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $138,641.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

