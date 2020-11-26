LPL Financial LLC Sells 39,995 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,458,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,456,000. Finally, North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 181,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $36.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

