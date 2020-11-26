Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,185.07 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,993.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

