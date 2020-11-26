Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

FOF stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

