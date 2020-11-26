LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 31.87% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.75.

