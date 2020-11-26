iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 303,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

IXC stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

