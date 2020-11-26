LPL Financial LLC Buys 35,445 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.52% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

