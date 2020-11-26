LPL Financial LLC Buys 35,445 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.52% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.