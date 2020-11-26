LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,896 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 252,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after buying an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.58 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.