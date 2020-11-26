LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGZ opened at $120.79 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $124.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average of $121.03.

