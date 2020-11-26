LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,163 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

