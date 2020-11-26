Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $986,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

