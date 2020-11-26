Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alteryx worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after buying an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,813,000 after buying an additional 188,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

AYX opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

