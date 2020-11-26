LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 177.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of FFTY opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.