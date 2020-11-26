LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,443 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

