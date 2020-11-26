LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $156.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

