LPL Financial LLC Buys 79,639 Shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 135.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13.

