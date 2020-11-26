LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,099 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 308,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

