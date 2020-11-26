LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,346,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 482,827 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 76,339 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

