Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.76% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

