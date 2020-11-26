eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

