LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,653 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

