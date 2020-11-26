LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $66.81 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

