LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $322.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total transaction of $2,517,101.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

