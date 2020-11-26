LPL Financial LLC Buys 56,427 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 439,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 400,921 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 204,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 185,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

