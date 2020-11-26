LPL Financial LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 133.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at about $47,002,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 23.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.