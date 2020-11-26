LPL Financial LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

