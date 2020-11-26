Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 375.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 160,211 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.74. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.