Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

DFP opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

